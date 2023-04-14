IMPHAL: Fire broke out at a sawmill at Nambashi Khunou village near the India-Myanmar border in Kamjong district of Manipur on Friday.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Friday (April 14), an official source said.

The villagers tried to extinguish the fire, but it quickly spread to nearby areas.

With the fire going out of control, the villagers sought the help of Assam Rifles troopers to douse the fire.

Immediately afterward, Assam Rifles personnel from Kasong post of Shangshak Battalion rushed to the site along with a water bowser and fire-fighting equipment.

The troopers along with the locals succeeded in the extinguishing fire that could have further spread and caused more damage.

No damage to life was reported in the fire, an official statement said.

The fire was doused with the collective efforts of locals and troopers of the Assam Rifles, the statement added.