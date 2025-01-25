Manipur film society offers global platform for budding filmmakers

Imphal: The Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) has opened up an exciting opportunity for budding filmmakers and film students from the region to showcase their talent on international platforms.

Applications are now being accepted for participation in the prestigious Hong Kong International Film and TV Market (FILMART) from March 17-20, 2025, and the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco from March 17-21, 2025. The deadline for submission is January 31, 2025.

Additionally, the Manipur Government has supported a seven-member delegation for the International Film Festival of Rotterdam (IFFR) and the Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale). The IFFR will take place from January to February 2025, while the Berlinale runs from February 13-23, 2025.

This initiative, backed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, is designed to promote North East filmmaking talent by connecting them with global industry leaders and highlighting the region’s rich cultural heritage.

The Ministry has called on all eight North Eastern states to nominate seven representatives-two young filmmakers and five film students or emerging talents. The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) will cover airfare and accommodation, while participants will need to arrange visas and manage daily expenses.

This effort aligns with the government’s commitment to nurturing creative talent from the North East and promoting its unique stories on the global stage.