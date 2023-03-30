Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 75 vacancies

Applications are invited for 75 vacant positions in Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 75 vacant positions of Young Professionals on a contract basis for one year (extendable up to three years).

Name of post : Young Professional

No. of posts : 75

Qualification : Master’s Degree/ Diploma in Journalism/ Mass Communication/ Visual

Communication/ Information Arts/ Animation & Designing/ Literature and Creative writing.

Experience : Minimum two-year work experience after Master’s Degree/ Diploma, preferably in the

field of Communication, designing, marketing, animation, editing and book publishing.

Salary : Rs. 60,000/- per month

Age Limit : The upper Age Limit for applicants is 32 years (as on closing date of advertisement).

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the Google Form available in the website http://www.mib.gov.in/ up to May 8, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

