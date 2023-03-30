Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 75 vacancies

Applications are invited for 75 vacant positions in Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.
Ministry of Information & Broadcasting is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 75 vacant positions of Young Professionals on a contract basis for one year (extendable up to three years).
Name of post : Young Professional
No. of posts : 75
Qualification : Master’s Degree/ Diploma in Journalism/ Mass Communication/ Visual
Communication/ Information Arts/ Animation & Designing/ Literature and Creative writing.
Experience : Minimum two-year work experience after Master’s Degree/ Diploma, preferably in the
field of Communication, designing, marketing, animation, editing and book publishing.
Salary : Rs. 60,000/- per month
Age Limit : The upper Age Limit for applicants is 32 years (as on closing date of advertisement).
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the Google Form available in the website http://www.mib.gov.in/ up to May 8, 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
