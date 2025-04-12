Manipur: Female insurgent arrested for extortion in Bishnupur

Imphal: In a coordinated operation on Friday, the Anti-Extortion Unit of the Manipur Police Commandos, along with central security forces, arrested a newly recruited female insurgent engaged in extortion activities in the northwestern part of Bishnupur district.

Based on intelligence inputs indicating attempts by underground groups to carry out anti-social activities, a team from the Bishnupur district police commandos, supported by central forces, launched a targeted operation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The joint team successfully apprehended an active member of the proscribed Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup/Socialist Revolutionary Party (SOREPA), Kangleipak.

The arrested individual was identified as 37-year-old Leichombam Pakpi Devi, a resident of Lamjao Makha Leikai in Bishnupur district. She was captured from a hideout at Leimaram Mamang Leikai, under the jurisdiction of Nambol police station, while extorting money from local shopkeepers and government employees.

According to police, Pakpi Devi was not only involved in extortion but also played a role in recruiting new members into the banned outfit. Two mobile phones were seized from her possession. Legal proceedings are underway as investigations continue.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!