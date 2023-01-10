Imphal: Female activists of the newly formed Joint Action Committee against the killing of a 45-year-old woman launched agitations demanding to impart befitting punishments to 5 alleged accused persons responsible for the crime against the woman.

Police said, out of the five alleged accused reportedly involved in the crime, two were arrested and are now in police custody for further necessary actions.

One Saikhom Binoy, (44), beat to death his elder brother Saikhom Kumar’s wife namely Khundrakpam Shanti, 45, at her residence at Khangabok Part 3 Makha Leikai, in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Monday night. The deceased who had three children had separated from her husband Saikhom Kumar who is now living with his second wife in a rented house, the police said.

The JAC spokesperson, Khundrakpam Sunil, also the younger brother of the deceased Shanti, has accused Saikhom Kumar, Saikhom Binoy, and his 3 sons of killing his sister and urged the authority concerned to take up necessary legal actions against them.

Meanwhile, the police said that the body of the deceased was picked up from the crime spot and is now lying at the mortuary of the state government-run Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal for post-mortem. Further investigations are under progress, the police added.