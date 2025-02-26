Imphal: Manipur started facing a shortage of raw water as the water level of rivers across the state receded ahead of the monsoon seasons causing concerns in the drinking water supply maintenance in the government department, officials said.

Due to climate change and erratic rainfalls, the water level in the Manipur River Basin has receded significantly during the past few days.

The Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Manipur has notified that the water level of the Imphal River, the sorrow of Manipur during the monsoon seasons, is receding significantly.

There will be changes in the roster system of water supply for areas under the Canchipur Water Supply Scheme (near Manipur University).

The change in the roster system is due to the receding water level of the Imphal River, which is a raw water source.

The affected areas include Chingamakha, Heirangoithong Maibam Leikai, Naorem Leikai, Kakwa, Thongju, and Langthabal.

However, the normal water supply roster system will be resumed, once the water level becomes normal, said the notification.

The state has eight major rivers – the Imphal River, Iril River, Nambul River, Sekmai River, Chakpi River, Wangjing River, Thoubal River, and Khuga River which accounts for 0.5192 million hectare meters of annual Run-off from a total catchment area of 6,332 sq km, officials said.

With a growing population and erratic rainfall, the water resources in the state of Manipur are under tremendous pressure to meet the rising demand.

Urbanization, large-scale deforestation, untimely rainfall, and lack of rainwater harvesting practices led to problems in the state,