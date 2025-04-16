Imphal: Bomb experts of the Manipur police bomb detection and disposal squad have neutralized a remotely controlled explosive device and averted a potential terror incident at a residential area of the Imphal East district in the early hours of Wednesday.

After receiving an emergency report, a team of the bomb disposal squad rushed to Khergao Makha Leikai under the Porompat police station in Imphal East district at around 6 am on Wednesday.

The remotely controlled Improvised Explosive Device weighing around 3 kilograms was found at the gate of one Mohammed Liayas Khan, also called Lipu, 30, located in Khergao in the same district.

The team defused the explosive device, which consists of a variety of components that include an initiator, switch, main charge, power source, and a container, at around 8.30 am.

As seen on the CCTV camera footage, a masked man planted the remotely controlled IED at around 2.30 am in the said area.

The explosive items were later detonated at the Awaching foothills at around 8 am on Wednesday.

No individual or underground group has claimed responsibility for the action so far. Meanwhile, police said that a case in this regard has been registered.