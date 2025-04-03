Imphal: Former Manipur Minister and two-time MLA from Chingai Assembly Constituency in Ukhrul district of the state, Dr Khashim Ruivah, passed away after a prolonged illness at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal. He was 86.

Dr. Ruivah, a Naga leader, was elected to the Assembly in 2000 as the Federal Party of Manipur (FPM) candidate.

The W. Nipamacha-led Government inducted him into the Council of Ministers.

He returned to the Assembly in the 2007 election as an Independent candidate.

Many political leaders including former Chief Minister N Biren Singh and MPCC president Keisham Meghachandra expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the Naga leader.

They pray, “May his soul rest in eternal peace.”