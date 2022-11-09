IMPHAL: The draft photo electoral rolls of all 60 assembly constituencies in Manipur were published on Wednesday.

Chief electoral officer (CEO) of Manipur – Rajesh Agrawal said the general public/electors and representatives of political parties were free to inspect or verify the rolls.

The total number of voters to be included in the draft electoral rolls was 20,43,156, including 9,88,704 males, 10,54,245 females and 207 transgenders.

The total number of polling stations in Manipur is 2955.

Manipur CEO Rajesh Agarwal also met representatives of political parties in the state and handed over to them the draft electoral rolls.