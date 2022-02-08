IMPHAL: Polling booths in as many as five assembly constituencies in Manipur will be managed exclusively by women, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra.

Addressing a press conference in Imphal on Tuesday, CEC Chandra said Singjamei, Thoubal, Yaiskul, Wangkhei and Churachandpur Assembly constituencies will be managed by women.

The CEC, who was on a two-day visit to Manipur to oversee the poll preparedness, said at least 487 polling stations would be set up wherein all the polling staff, including security personnel, will be women.

“This initiative had been taken up to provide a comfortable experience to women voters. I appreciate the state for promoting gender participation despite obvious logistics challenges,” he said.

Chandra said in view of the Covid-related social-distancing norms, the maximum number of electors at a polling station has been reduced from 1,500 to 1,250.

Accordingly, 2968 polling stations will be set up, which is an increase of 174 polling stations from the last elections.

The increase in polling stations has been with the objective to bring them closer to the voters as far as possible, added the CEC.

Speaking on the demand of the rescheduling of the poll date of the first phase, he said the matter will be discussed after the ECI team returns to Delhi.

“We have met the leaders of the All Manipur Christian Organisation and noted their plight. The same will be discussed once we return to Delhi and take appropriate actions, whatever is required,” said the CEC.

The Christian communities in the state have been urging the poll panel to reschedule the poll date of the first phase as it falls on a Sunday.