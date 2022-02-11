GUWAHATI: Unidentified miscreants on Friday hurled a grenade targeting the residence of a National People’s Party (NPP) supporter at Khabeisoi in the Imphal East district.

The incident took place around 8:30 pm on Friday. No causality was reported.

Sources said miscreants hurled the grenade at the gate of Md Fakhruddin, who is an active worker of NPP from Khurai constituency.

The NPP has fielded L Jayananda in the Khurai constituency.

More details on the incident are awaited.

On Tuesday, NPP had alleged that several proscribed insurgent groups are openly campaigning for the ruling BJP in Manipur.

NPP, an alliance partner of the Manipur government, has demanded adequate security cover for its candidates in the coming Assembly poll in that state.

The party has also urged the authorities to push back all militants in that state to their camps and seize all arms from them for a free and fair election.