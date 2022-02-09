IMPHAL: Altogether 176 candidates filed their nomination papers for the first phase of the Manipur Legislative Assembly election.

The filing of the nominations began on February 1 and concluded on Tuesday.

The first phase of Assembly elections will be on February 27 across 38 constituencies.

In Imphal West district, altogether 56 candidates filed their nomination papers out of which eight candidates are from Sekmai constituency, five each from Keishamthong, Lamsang, Kongthoujam and Langtabal, four each in Uripok, Singjamei, Patsoi and Naoriya Pakhanglakpa and three each from Thangmeiband, Sagolband, Wangoi and Mayang Imphal.

In Imphal East, a total of 45 candidates filed their nomination papers across the 10 assembly constituencies.

These include seven candidates from Khurai, six from Khundrakpam, five each from Yaiskul, Keshtrigao and Lamlai, four each from Wangkhei and Andro, three from Thongju and two from Heingang.

In Bishnupur, there are 22 candidates of which seven candidates are from Oinam, five from Khumbi, three each from Bishnupur and Moirang and two each from Nambol and Thanga assembly constituency.

A total of 18 candidates filed their nomination papers in Kangpokpi district. There are eight candidates from Saikul, six in Saitu and four from Kangpokpi constituency.

Similarly, in Churachandpur, a total of 35 candidates have filed their nomination papers from six assembly constituencies.

In Saikot constituency, there are nine candidates, the highest number of candidates in the first phase of polls.

Other candidates are from Churachandpur (7), Thanglon (6), Henglep (6), Singhat (4) and Tipaimuk (3).