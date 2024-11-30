Guwahati: At least eight individuals were apprehended by the police for their alleged involvement in attacks on a police station and the residences of Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in Manipur.

The arrests were made on Thursday, according to a police statement released on Saturday.

Among those arrested is 20-year-old Chongtham Thoicha, a resident of Kiyam Mamang Leikai in the Patsoi police station area of Imphal West district.

Thoicha was apprehended in connection with arson attacks on the properties of elected representatives on November 16.

Seven others were arrested for their alleged role in attacking the Kakching police station and its personnel on November 27.

The attack was reportedly carried out to demand the release of four individuals arrested on November 16 for vandalizing the properties of an elected member.

The arrests come amidst escalating ethnic violence between two groups, which has resulted in the deaths of over 250 people and rendered thousands homeless since May last year.