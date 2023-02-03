IMPHAL: Security agencies in Manipur have recovered and seized drugs worth Rs 10 crore.

Four persons, including two women, have also been arrested by the security personnel in connection with the seizure of the drugs.

Illegal drugs including heroin, brown sugar, opium and poppy seeds – total valued at around Rs 10 crore in the international markets – were seized in operations carried out at different locations in Manipur during the past 24 hours, the police said on Friday.

Shrey Vats – Superintendent of police, Kakching district in Manipur – said that two smugglers – Lamjaneng Khongsai (38) and Md Anjar (32) both residents of Kakching district were arrested along with 932 grams of heroin which were packed in 25 soap cases.

The arrests and seizures were made while frisking and checking at the Langmeidong police outpost gate in Manipur on Friday at around 8 am.

Police in Churachandpur district of Manipur also arrested an alleged female drugs smuggler – Kimneithiem (43) – in a raid at her residence at Veng headquarters on Thursday night.

In the search operation one sack containing opium weighing 2935 grams, poppy seeds weighing 3700 grams, and brown sugar contained in a tobacco can weighing 7 grams were recovered.

Rs 70, 000 in cash has also been recovered from her possession, the Manipur police said.

Tengnoupal district police in Manipur also recovered around 4.125 kgs of brown sugar, packed in 100 soap cases from the unauthorized possession of one Kamminlal Kilong (37) of Moulsang village near Moreh College at around 2 pm on Thursday at a place in between Tengnoupal village and Lamjangtombi on NH-102.

All the arrested individuals, contraband items, have been handed over to the concerned police stations for further examination.