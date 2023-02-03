168 wetlands identified for conservation in Manipur

Imphal: Manipur Forest Environment and Climate Change Minister Th Biswajit Singh said that the state government has identified 168 wetlands for conservation and steps for the same have been taken up.

The Biswajit was speaking at the World Wetlands Day observation held at Sendra, a part of the Loktak, the largest freshwater lake in northeastern India in Moirang Sub-Division of Bishnupur district on Thursday.

Stating that the state government has been trying to save and conserve wetlands, Th Biswajit said that proposals have been sent to the Union Environment Ministry and for the first phase four wetlands will be developed.

Also Read: Assam: More than 1800 arrested for child marriage

Citing the importance of wetlands, he appealed to people to resolve the conservation of wetlands which play important roles in balancing our environment thereby many living beings including human beings are able to survive in the State.

Other officials also spoke on the importance of the conservation of wetlands particularly the Loktak lake and its associated wetlands.

Also Read: Assam | Academic activities at Nagaon, Nalbari & Kokrajhar medical colleges to start from October: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

They also urged people to cooperate in the process of a complete rejuvenation of the lake and other wetlands in the State.