IMPHAL: Troopers of Assam Rifles, on Thursday, seized brown sugar, weighing 1.82 kg, at Khudengthabi in Tengnoupal district of Manipur.

The seized consignment of brown sugar is estimated to be worth around Rs 3.64 crore in international market.

An official of the Assam Rifles informed that a car carrying the contraband was intercepted by the troopers at a checkpoint.

As many as 44 soap cases were recovered from the car upon checking.

The drugs were concealed inside the door panels of the car.

The driver of the car, however, managed to flee from the spot.

Meanwhile, a joint team of Imphal police and Assam Rifles personnel nabbed an alleged arms smuggler from Yairipok Singa in Thoubal district on Wednesday. One .32 inch pistol and 7 rounds of live ammunition were recovered his possession.