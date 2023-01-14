Imphal: Normal life has been thrown out of gear and thousands of commuters face hardships at different locations due to the 34th Drivers’ Day observation across the state on Saturday.

The state has been cut off from the rest of the country by road as the drivers joined the observation.

The main function was held at the Inter State Bus Terminal, Khuman Lampak, Imphal with Manipur Transport Minister Khashim Vashum as a chief guest.

Also Read: Assam: Bid to keep Magh Bihu tradition alive in city, villagers bring portable Mejis to Guwahati for sale

Speaking on the occasion, the All Manipur Road Transports and Drivers’ Union (AMRTDU) secretary general Maimom Anil said that January 14 is observed as Drivers’ Day following an incident in Nagaland where one transport truck driver and his assistant driver from Manipur were killed by miscreants in 1990. So far, a total of 334 highway transporters have been killed in different incidents.

Manipur Transport Minister led hundreds of people including a good number of drivers and their family members in paying floral tributes to the photos of those drivers who lost their lives in different accidents while rendering their services to society. Old-aged drivers were also honoured by providing monetary assistance and mementoes.

Also Read: Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates Jor Pukhuri Park in Guwahati

Various transport organizations including the powerful All Manipur Road Transports and Drivers’ Union (AMRTDU), All Manipur Road Transport Drivers and Motor Workers Union (AMRTDMWU), All Manipur Petroleum Tanker Drivers’ Union (AMPTDU), Senapati district truck drivers union, Senapati district truck owners association, All Manipur Gorkha truck driver and owner association, Tiddim Road Transports drivers and owners association, All Jiribam Road Transports Drivers and Owners Association, observed the day.