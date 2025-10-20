Guwahati: Manipur’s Director General of Police (DGP), Rajiv Singh, on Sunday, underscored the importance of peaceful dialogue as the only lasting solution to the ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.

Addressing the gathering at the 134th Raising Day of Manipur Police, Singh acknowledged the immense difficulties the police force has encountered since the conflict erupted in May 2023.

He reaffirmed the department’s ongoing efforts to restore peace and normalcy in the violence-affected state.

“These have been extremely difficult times, but we continue to respond with strength and unity,” said the DGP. “We are working hard to resolve the issues as quickly as possible, and we have seen notable improvements over the last one and a half years.”

The ethnic violence has claimed over 260 lives and displaced thousands, leaving many without homes and causing extensive damage to property.

Calling for constructive engagement, Singh appealed to both communities to come forward for dialogue. He emphasized that force cannot resolve the conflict, and only inclusive discussions involving all stakeholders can lead to lasting peace.

“The path forward lies in peaceful reconciliation. We need voices from both communities at the table,” he added.

DGP Singh also reiterated the neutrality and public-oriented nature of the Manipur Police, rejecting allegations of bias. He acknowledged sporadic incidents of arson and gunfire but assured that security forces remain vigilant to prevent further escalation.

Providing an update on ongoing operations, Singh revealed that security teams have recovered over 3,014 illegal weapons and 30,000 rounds of ammunition since the violence began.

Additionally, more than 1,000 firearms and 15,000 rounds of ammunition have been voluntarily surrendered.

During the event, the DGP presented awards to police personnel for exemplary service. Kangpokpi Police Station received the DGP Trophy for Best Performing Police Station 2025.

The ceremony featured a parade by contingents from 1 Manipur Rifles, and was attended by Governor Anusuiya Uikey. Commonwealth gold medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu was also honoured during the celebration.

Manipur is currently under President’s Rule following the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh earlier this year. The state assembly remains under suspended animation.