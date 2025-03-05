Imphal: A devastating fire engulfed a farmhouse, a cattle shed, a barn, poultry hutments, and a sty resulting in the complete destruction worth lakhs of rupees at Shingjangpokpi village adjoining Kangpokpi district in Manipur on Tuesday night.

The deadly fire that broke out at around 6 pm on Tuesday reduced the farmhouse, constructed in the middle of two hectares of farmland to cinders. Besides, the tongue of fire also inflamed the adjoining hutments including, the cattle shed, and sty.

The owner of the farm, Heikham Amuthoi, 45, a resident of Khurkhul Shingjangpokpi village under the Imphal West district told the reporters on Wednesday, that he had abandoned his farmhouse (located at the Shingjangpokpi), an area adjoining the Kuki village, in fear of his life in the prevailing law and order situation.

He said that he had suspected the anti-social activists of the neighboring village in the setting afire incident.

Being an abandoned farmhouse, there was no rearing of the domesticated animals in the hutments for the past few months, he said.

However, before the ethnic violence in the state, people reared a large number of domesticated animals and fowls.

He reminded that during the height of the communal violence between the Meitei and Kukis, some neighboring Nepalis and Nagas have brought back 16 sheep that strayed from his cattle shed.

Meanwhile, officials of the Manipur Fire Service Department said that they had assessed the the properties in the fire.