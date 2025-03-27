Manipur detects over 400 new TB cases during 100-Day Elimination Campaign

Imphal: On the 44th World Tuberculosis Day, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla revealed that more than 400 new tuberculosis (TB) cases were detected across six districts during a state-level observation held at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, Imphal, on Thursday.

Speaking as the Chief Guest, Governor Bhalla stated that approximately 1 lakh individuals were screened during the 100-day TB Elimination Campaign launched on December 7, 2024.

The initiative utilized mobile testing vehicles, known as ‘Nikshay Vahan,’ to provide door-to-door diagnostics and treatment, especially in remote areas.

Under the Nikshay Mitra initiative, individuals and organizations have been enlisted to support TB patients with nutritional assistance. From January 1 to December 5, 2024, 1,401 TB cases were publicly notified, while 852 cases were privately reported in the state.

The event, themed ‘YES WE CAN END TB: COMMIT, INVEST, DELIVER,’ also featured the screening of a short film on TB elimination and a testimonial from a recovered TB patient, emphasizing the significance of early detection and timely treatment in combating the disease.

