Guwahati: The Manipur government has declined to issue ground permission for launching Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at Hatta Kangjeibung in Imphal East district scheduled on Sunday (January 14).

Manipur Congress president and senior Congress MLA K Meghachandra, who along with a team of party leaders, met chief minister N Biren Singh at his office on Wednesday (January 10) morning, said that the latter informed them that his government could not give permission citing law and order situation.

Meghachandra, who termed the Manipur government’s response as “very unfortunate” nevertheless, said following the declination, they have changed the venue to a private place at Khongjom in Thoubal district.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge will flag off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and is set to culminate on March 20 after covering 14 states and 85 districts.

In the rally, there will be foot-march and bus rides.

On Tuesday (January 9), Manipur chief minister Biren Singh said that the decision to grant permission for using the ground in Imphal East district was under active consideration.

After receiving reports from various security agencies, the government would take a decision on it, the Manipur chief minister had said.