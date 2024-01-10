Guwahati: The state government has withdrawn the security forces deployed at the residence of ULFA-I Commander-in-chief Paresh Barua.

Barua’s residence in Chabua has been under constant vigilance since the year 2000 to ensure the safety of the leader.

This sudden move by the Assam government comes at a juncture as the government is keen on engaging in peace talks with the ULFA-I.

There were three security personnel responsible for the security of the house of Barua along with one security guard and now all have been withdrawn.

According to reports, the security personnel received directions on Tuesday evening to relocate to the Dibrugarh headquarters.

It is also reported that the brother of Paresh Barua, Bakul Barua illuminated the entire house with the drone on January 7 evening.

The state government has been trying to convince Paresh Barua to come have a dialogue and engage in peace talks.

This move can be seen as a strategic one from the government as it comes days after the Centre, the Assam government and ULFA pro-talks signed a tripartite peace agreement, with Union home minister Amit Shah describing the pact as a watershed that will end decades of violence in the restive northeastern state and usher in a new era of prosperity.