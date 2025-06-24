Imphal: The District Commissioner of Manipur’s Imphal West, Mayanglambam Rajkumar Singh, on Tuesday issued a directive mandating No Objection Certificates (NOC) for all buildings and structures within a 56-kilometre radius of Imphal International Airport.

The directive has been issued in accordance with the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024 (Indian Aircraft Act, 2024), the Aircraft (Demolition of Obstructions) Rules, 1994, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s GSR 751(E) notification dated September 30, 2015.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Imphal International Airport is located approximately 7 kilometres from the city centre. As per aviation safety regulations, all construction activity within the designated radius must comply with prescribed height restrictions to prevent obstructions to aircraft operations.

The directive specifically highlights structures located in the Red Zone of the Color Coded Zoning Map (CCZM), where height restrictions are strictly enforced.

The DC has urged all citizens and developers to obtain NOCs before proceeding with construction. Any violation involving the height of buildings, structures, or trees will be dealt with as per the Aircraft Rules, 1994.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!