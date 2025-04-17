Imphal: The curfew imposed in the sensitive border Churachandpur district of Manipur as a precautionary measure for maintaining law and order has been lifted on Wednesday, an official said.

The curfew was enforced after tension ran high between two tribal communities – the Zomi and Hmar inhabited areas in the district on April 8.

The curfew enforcement was extended till April 21, but it was shortened on April 16, after improving the law and order situation in the district.

Churachandpur District Magistrate Dharun Kumar enforced the curfew under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, imposing bans on unauthorized processions, unlawful assemblies of five or more people, and carrying of weapons, including sticks and stones.

However, government forces and emergency services have been exempted from the purview of the curfew imposition.

Meanwhile, strict security measures with the deployment of adequate forces comprising central and state forces have been enforced at the sensitive places in the district after an explosion had taken place, officials said.

Reports stated that a bomb exploded at the Jamsuan and Sahei road junction in the New Lamka area of Churachandpur district at around 1 am on Thursday.

Locals complain that they have heard the sound of a loud explosion after some miscreants coming on two-wheelers left the areas close to Zenhang Lmaka cemetery, where an explosion had occurred at around 9.45 pm on April 4.

The explosion created fear among the locals, though it did not cause casualties or damage in the areas.

The Central Village Defence Force (CVDF), the Elim village authority, the Young Paite Association, the Paite Tribe Council, and locals strongly condemned the incident.

The CVDF vowed to investigate both the incidents that occurred on April 4 and April 16.