NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has granted a two-week protection to Professor Kham Khan Suan Hausing from coercive actions in two criminal cases against him in Manipur.

The order passed by the Supreme Court on Monday (August 14) stated that no coercive steps shall be taken against Hyderabad University Professor Kham Khan Suan Hausing for two weeks in connection with two cases registered against him in strife-torn Manipur.

The order was passed by a Supreme Court bench headed by chief justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud.

The CJI stated that in order to facilitate Hausing in seeking access to the competent court for appropriate remedy, “for two weeks from today, no coercive steps be taken against him”.

Also read: Manipur crisis: UNC slams 8 Naga MLAs from state over memo to PM, says move ‘untimely’

The Supreme Court bench passed the order while hearing a plea by the professor seeking protection from arrest in connection with the two cases in Manipur.

One of the two cases accused the professor of committing deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feeling in Manipur.

The other case accuses Professor Kham Khan Suan Hausing of purported wrongdoing in enrolment as a voter of Manipur.