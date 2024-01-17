IMPHAL: A delegation of the Manipur Congress, on Wednesday (January 17), met governor Anusuiya Uikey to discuss the volatile situation in Moreh.

The Manipur Congress team raised the issue of cross-firing in Moreh with governor Anusuiya Uikey.

The delegation included top leaders of the Manipur Congress, including former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh, party’s state unit president K Meghachandra, former deputy CM Gaikhangam, former minister K Ranjit Singh and former Speaker T Lokeshwar Singh.

It may be mentioned here that tensions in the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh in Manipur have been running high following militants’ attack on security personnel.

Two security personnel, one from the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) and one from the Manipur police, lost their lives on Wednesday (January 17) following a militants attack.

Situation in Moreh may deteriorate further: Manipur government tells Centre

The Manipur government has told the Centre that renewed tensions in Moreh might escalate and situation in the border town may deteriorate in the near future.

“In view of the prevalent situation, situation may deteriorate further in Moreh,” an official communique from the Manipur home commissioner to the ministry of home affairs (MHA) reads.

It added: “The law and order situation at the border town of Moreh has become a matter of serious concern as there have been continuous exchange of fire taking place.”

The Manipur government official made this observation while requesting the Centre of air services for transportation of man and materials to Moreh.

“Police department has also informed that there is also need for airlifting of security personnel, ammunition etc. to Moreh,” the Manipur home commissioner stated in his letter to the MHA.

“It is, therefore, requested that MHA may kindly provide MHA Air Asset (Helicopter) to the State Government and place it at Imphal immediately from today, 17.01.2024 onwards for at least a period of 7 days to meet the emergency requirements,” the communique further said.