Imphal: The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Monday sought the dissolution of the Manipur Legislative Assembly and asked for elections, exemplifying the situation under the current administration.

The demand came in the wake of reports that many BJP MLAs are eturning from New Delhi following meetings with central leaders to press for the reinstatement of a popular government in the state.

MPCC president Keisham Meghachandra said, as quoted by India Today Ne “that the people of Manipur continue to suffer due to the ongoing political and administrative crisis. He stated that while President’s Rule was imposed as a temporary measure to restore normalcy, the situation has deteriorated further over time.”

Also Read: Congress seeks probe into demolition of Manipur Rajbari in Shillong



“Neither law and order nor development activities are showing progress under the present PR government. The state is facing a severe financial crisis, rising unemployment, and increasing corruption,” Meghachandra said.

He also slammed the government for not fulfilling its promise of resettling internally displaced persons by December and resuming free movement along the national highway.

“None of these promises have been effectively implemented so far,” he added.

Alleging that the BJP-led “Double Engine Government” has failed on all fronts, Meghachandra added that the people of Manipur and the Congress party have lost faith in its ability to govern.

“There is an urgent need to dissolve this government and hold fresh elections in the larger interest of the state and its people,” he asserted.