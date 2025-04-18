Imphal: Combined security forces comprising Assam Rifles, CRPF, and Manipur police on Thursday launched an anti-insurgency operation in and around the suspected locations at the Wabagai buffalo farm in the southern Kakching district of Manipur, an official stated.

The official stated that during the operation, the joint team verified several villagers, including women.

During the operation, the joint team recovered a cache of illegal weaponry reportedly linked to criminal or insurgent activities. However, the team made no arrests during the operation, the official noted.

The official further stated that during the operation, the joint team recovered one .303 Rifle with a magazine and a sling, a bolt action single single-barrel gun with a sling, one 9 mm Pistol with magazine, 8 live rounds of AK Rifle ammunition, 5 live rounds of .38 ammunition, three live rounds of 9 mm ammunition, one 51 mm, mortar shell with cover, two.36 HE hand grenades without detonators, 2 Rubber bullets, 2 Tear Smoke shells (CS), 4 Stun shells (normal), 12 empty cases of AK Rifle ammunition, 5 HTVT (T5) handsets, and 3 bulletproof plates.

Later, the team handed over the recovered items to the Kakching district police and registered a case in this regard, for further legal formalities, the official added.

