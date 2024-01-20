Shillong: The North Eastern Council (NEC) meeting, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saw Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh‘s absence due to ongoing ethnic violence in the state.

The meeting, held in Shillong on January 19, focused on the region’s development and security.

Singh’s decision to skip the meeting was due to the simmering tensions between the two communities, which has claimed at least six lives, including two police personnel, in the past three days.

Despite the regional unrest, Shah said that the Northeast has entered a “fresh and durable era of peace” over the past decade.

He attributed this progress to the government’s efforts in addressing various ethnic, linguistic, border, and extremist issues.

Shah also expressed confidence in the upcoming implementation of the three new criminal laws passed by Parliament in December, stating they would modernize and streamline the country’s criminal justice system within three years.

The NEC, celebrating its 50th anniversary, received praise from Shah for its role in accelerating regional development by facilitating policy collaboration and problem-solving among the eight Northeastern states.

He further termed the construction of over 12,000 km of roads, power plants, and numerous institutes of national importance as achievements of the council.

He emphasized the role of the North-Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) in enhancing administrative efficiency and promoting tourism through the region’s unique cultural and natural heritage.