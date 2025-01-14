Manipur CM seeks cooperation of armed forces veterans to improve law & order

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has announced that his government needs the cooperation and support of Armed Forces Veterans to improve the law-and-order situation in the state.

This announcement came after a meeting with Lieutenant General RC Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command, and other top military officials.

Singh said that the government welcomes positive suggestions and advice from veterans to restore peace and normalcy in the state.

The meeting focused on strategies to strengthen security, enhance coordination, and ensure the well-being of citizens.

Singh during the meeting announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakhs for soldiers who have laid down their lives on duty.

The government also sanctioned Rs 3 crore for the construction of a memorial park for soldiers from the state who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Singh further stated that the state has produced two Army officers in the rank of Lieutenant Generals and around 350 officers currently serving in the combined defence forces.