Manipur CM lauds farmers for economic revival mission success

Imphal: The Manipur Government’s Economic Revival Mission has successfully empowered locals with skills to achieve sustainable livelihoods, with the winter crops planted under the initiative now nearing harvest.

The mission, which aims to substitute imports and strengthen the local economy, provided seeds to villagers in areas such as Phaknung, Kak-Mayai, Wangoo, and Kumbi two months ago.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh recently visited villages like Wangoo, Kumbi, and Phubala and expressed delight over the flourishing crops cultivated by local youth.

Singh praised the dedication of the farmers and highlighted their success as a testament to the mission’s effectiveness.

On social media, Singh expressed appreciation for the hard work of farmers and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to continuing support through seed distribution, training programs for youth, women, and farmers, and further promoting self-reliance in Manipur.

Winter crops like mustard, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, potatoes, and peas, also known as rabi crops, are expected to bring positive results to the region.