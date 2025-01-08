Manipur CM distributes ?2.89 crore to labourers via direct benefit transfer

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh disbursed Rs 2,89,10,000 to 5,225 labour cardholders on Wednesday under a special scheme to support the education of children from families living in relief camps.

The distribution event, organized by the Manipur Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board, was held at the Durbar Hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Imphal.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Each family with a valid labour card and residing in relief camps received Rs 5,000 through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The Chief Minister praised the efforts of the Department of Skills, Labour, Employment, and Entrepreneurship for ensuring transparency and accountability in assisting those displaced by the ongoing conflict.

In addition to financial aid, the Chief Minister announced new initiatives to support Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). Around 500 youths will receive cabin crew training in Delhi, funded by the Ministry of Tourism, with priority given to IDPs. Moreover, 17 startups have already employed 432 IDPs, providing them with sustainable livelihoods.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Singh highlighted efforts to relocate displaced individuals to safer areas. In Phubala, prefabricated houses have been constructed, and around 2,500 of these homes are now occupied.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Forest Minister Th Biswajit Singh, Works Minister Govindas Konthoujam, Education Minister Th. Basantakumar Singh, and other officials and MLAs. Relief camp residents also participated in the program.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to supporting affected individuals and helping them rebuild their lives.