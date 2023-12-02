IMPHAL: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has called on the people of the state and all stakeholders to put up a united stand to ensure return of peace in the strife-torn state.

The Manipur chief minister made this statement while speaking at the reception programme of UNLF that signed a peace agreent with the government recently.

The event was held at the Kangla Fort in Imphal, Manipur on Saturday (December 02).

Manipur CM Biren Singh also thanked the UNLF for shunning decades-long violence and returning to the mainstream.

“People must not discouraged them (UNLF) for adopting peace instead of staying in the jungles,” said Manipur CM Biren Singh.

Earlier, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh had said that he is ‘grateful’ to union home minister Amit Shah for the peace deal signed between the government and the United National Liberation Front (UNLF).

Valley-based Meitei militant organisation from Manipur – the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) – signed a peace agreement with the government on Wednesday (November 29).

It may be mentioned here that the UNLF is the oldest valley-based armed group of Manipur.

UNLF, founded in 1964, is one of the most prominent Meitei insurgent groups in the Northeast state of Manipur.