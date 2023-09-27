Imphal: Under pressure from various quarters, a large-scale operation has been launched in the hill districts of Manipur to arrest the miscreants allegedly involved in the communal violence in the state.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh informed reporters at his office in Imphal on Wednesday that 25 companies of central forces and two companies of Rapid Action Force have been deployed in 23 locations in Churachandpur district.

He added that a process is underway to deploy three companies of central force in Behiang and that the government is taking steps to enforce law and order.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is in continuous contact with the Union Home Minister regarding the current situation in the state.

He maintained that the state government has been taking all steps to restore peace under the supervision of the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister.

In an operation carried out by the combined security forces in the Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district, a total of 11 arms and 78 ammunitions were recovered in the past 24 hours, according to a police report.

A total of 124 checkpoints were set up in different districts of Manipur, both in the hills and the valley, and police detained 1,289 people in connection with violations in different districts of the state, the report added.