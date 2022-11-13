Guwahati: A team of the Army and police have arrested a militant leader of the Chin Kuki Liberation Army (CKLA) from Churachandpur in Manipur.

The accused was arrested by a joint team of the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police.

During the operation, the police found one 9mm pistol and 11 live rounds of ammunition from him.

The arrested militant was identified as Hemkhothang Baite (46).

The accused has been handed to the police.

Indian Army in a tweet wrote, “In a joint operation with @manipur_police,#IGARSouth under @Spearcorps apprehended active insurgent of proscribed group CKLA in Churachandpur Distt along with one 9mm pistol & 11 live rounds on 11 Nov. Cadre & recoveries handed over to Police.”