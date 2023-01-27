IMPHAL: An FIR has been lodged against MLA and president of Manipur Congress K Meghachandra for allegedly “obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions, criminal trespass”.

The FIR has been registered against Manipur Congress president K Meghachandra at the Kakching police station.

The complaint was filed by an assistant sub-inspector of Manipur police – Kh Govinda.

Along with Meghachandra, another person from Kakching district of Manipur – Kshetrimayum Kennedy has also been named in the FIR.

The duo has been accused of “obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions, criminal trespass with common intention – punishable under section 186/447/34 IPC”.

The duo has also been accused of speaking to the media over the arrest of the five Manipur cops for alleged drugs smuggling without informing the authorities.

Providing interviews to “social media”, at a time when the police inquiry is underway and also at a location where examination work is going on had made huge distractions, and obstructions and dampened the momentum of the investigations, the FIR stated.

Meanwhile, K Meghachandra admitted that he visited the SP’s office “only to appreciate the achievements of the police in the seizure of drugs from errant police personnel”.

He also said he is in support of the government’s war on drugs.

The Manipur Congress president said that neither he nor his team organized a press briefing inside the SP office.

But K Meghachandra said that he did respond to the queries of some newsmen who had come to the police station.