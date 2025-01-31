Imphal: The Manipur cabinet on Thursday night approved the appointment of Arjuna awardee Naorem Roshibina Devi (Female Wushu player from Manipur) as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP-sports), according to sources close to the Chief Minister.

The cabinet in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh has also given a green signal for the appointment of 80 sportspersons to suitable posts in various state government departments.

The appointments would be offered to 80 sportspersons who won gold medals at the 36th and 37th National Games and 19th Asian Games to Class III & IV posts by relaxing the usual procedures of employment exchange.

The meeting has given special credit to Naorem Roshibina Devi who won one Silver Medal in the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China in 2023; One Silver Medal in the World Wushu Championship held in Texas, United States of America in 2023; and one Gold Medal in the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship held in Moscow, Russia in 2023.

Notably, Arjuna Awardee Naorem Roshibina Devi was presented with the prestigious Arjuna Award 2023 by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 9, 2024.

The then governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey extended Rs one lakh to Roshibina Devi at the Raj Bhavan on January 13, 2024.