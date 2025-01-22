Imphal: Manipur cabinet with Chief Minister N Biren Singh held its meeting at the Tamenglong district headquarters on Wednesday and passed a resolution for the commencement of the 7th Session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly from February 10, 2025.

On his social media, Chief Minister N Biren Singh posted, “Important decision from the cabinet meeting held in Tamenglong today: Commencement of the 7th Session of the Twelfth Manipur Legislative Assembly from February 10, 2025.”

Singh also writes, “Additionally, the Draft Manipur Tenancy Bill, 2025, has also been approved.”

During the meeting, Singh further writes, “implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0., Comprehensive City Mobility Plan for Imphal and Thoubal, etc were also discussed.”

Earlier, the Chief Minister led the ministerial team along with MLAs, officials, and police and landed at the Tamenglong district headquarters to conduct the state cabinet meeting which aims for equal development for the people living in the hills and valley districts in the state.

