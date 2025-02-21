Imphal: In a series of joint intelligence-based operations, a team of Indian-para military personnel dismantled a militants’ bunker constructed at a high altitude along the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district.

The officials said that it was the first time to have destroyed the bunker built at a high altitude in strategic locations, to which militants can gain an advantage in ambushes and hit-and-run attacks.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

After receiving an intelligence report, the Assam Rifles troopers to ensure security and counter-militancy operations busted and destroyed a bunker built at a strategic location above the high altitude along the Border with Myanmar in the south on Thursday.

Similarly, in the Tengnoupal district, an operation launched by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Manipur Police in the general area of Rangkep Lok, resulted in the recovery of four bolt action rifles, three single-bore rifles ammunition, and war-like stores.

The operations were conducted after three living bunkers were destroyed at SL Zougam and Point 1683 village in Tengnoupal District.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!