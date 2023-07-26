IMPHAL: A border security force (BSF) personnel has been suspended and placed under “close arrest” after he was seen in a video molesting a woman in Imphal West district of Manipur.

The incident reportedly took place last week at a grocery store in Imphal West district of Manipur, video of which has gone viral on social media.

In the video, BSF head constable Satish Prasad, while on duty in uniform and carrying an INSAS rifle, was seen groping the woman.

Meanwhile, the BSF has initiated an internal probe into the incident.

The accused BSF personnel belongs to the 100th battalion of the force.

The molestation incident took place on July 20.

The footage from a CCTV camera inside the store, shared widely on social media.