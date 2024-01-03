IMPHAL: A personnel of the border security force (BSF),on sentry duty, allegedly killed himself by shooting with his service rifle at the temporary outpost under Sugnu police station in Kakching district of Manipur.

The incident allegedly took place on Tuesday (January 02) night, Manipur police informed on Wednesday (January 03).

The deceased BSF personnel has been identified as 41-year-old Radeshyam Gujar (41).

He was posted with the 163 battalion (A coy) of the Border Security Force (BSF) at Serou Mamang Leikai, about 77 km from Imphal in Manipur.

He shot himself with his service rifle while on sentry duty at the temporary outpost gate around 11:40 pm on Tuesday (January 02), the Manipur police said.

On hearing the sound of a gunshot, the deceased’s colleagues rushed to the spot and found Radeshyam Gujar with a bullet injury on his chin.

He was immediately rushed to the nearby Sugnu Public Health Centre (PHC) and later referred to the Jivan Hospital at Kakching Bazaar, where he was declared dead at around 2 am on Wednesday (January 03).

Radeshyam Gujar was from Nagri village in Rajasthan.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the soldier used his service rifle to end his life, the Manipur police said.

The motive behind him taking such an extreme step was not known immediately.

The inquest proceedings have been initiated in connection with the incident.

The body of the dead BSF personnel is now lying at the mortuary of the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal, Manipur.