Imphal: Assam Rifles recovered 2.163 kgs of Brown Sugar worth Rs 4.32 crores in the international market from two alleged smugglers at Mobile Vehicle Check Post, Tengnoupal on the Imphal-Moreh road leading to Myanmar through Moreh, India.

The Tengnoupal Battalion under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) foiled Cross border smuggling of Brown Sugar drugs at Mobile Vehicle Check Post, Tengnoupal on Friday, a defence wing source said here on Saturday.

During routine checking of Vehicles, the troops of Assam Rifles checked a White Bolero at Mobile Vehicle Check Post, Tengnoupal, Tengnoupal district of Manipur bordering Myanmar on the south.

On a thorough search of the vehicle, 2.163 kgs of Brown sugar packed in 49 Soap cases was recovered.

The drugs were concealed under the Middle Seat of the vehicle. The seized narcotics were assessed to be worth Rs 4.32 Crores, a defence wing press statement said.

The recovered Drugs along with the Smugglers and the Vehicle were handed over to Tengnoupal Police for further investigations, the statement added.