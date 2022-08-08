IMPHAL: Hundreds of vehicles have been left stranded along the Imphal-Dimapur as economic blockade, called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) continues.

Hundreds of trucks carrying essential commodities have been left stranded along the Imphal-Dimapur road in Manipur.

Normal life in the hill districts of Manipur have been adversely affected by the economic blockade.

Moreover, sporadic incidents of arson were also reported on Saturday and Sunday from the hill districts of Manipur.

The ATSUM called the “economic blockade” on Friday, demanding the Manipur (Hill Areas) Autonomous District Council (Amendment) Bill, 2021 be tabled in the assembly.

Meanwhile, amid rising tensions, the Manipur government has suspended mobile internet services for five days in the entire state.

“….all mobile service providers are hereby directed to ensure compliance of this order,” an order from the Manipur hone department stated.

On the other hand, section 144 CrPC has been imposed in the districts of Bishnupur and Churachandpur for two months.

The ATSUM, meanwhile, has threatened to intensify their stir demanding immediate release of five of its leaders from judicial custody.