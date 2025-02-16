Imphal: In the continuous crackdown against the blood-sucking business sharks in Imphal city, the traffic police of the state home department confiscated ten black film rolls during raids.

Three accessory shopowners were also detained by the City police, officials said on Sunday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

On the sixth day of the drive against the selling of illegal items, the police recovered the illegal items after raiding three different shops in Imphal areas, the police said.

The initiative was taken after the black films were pasted on windshields and side windows of the vehicles especially on the cars to avoid the true identity of occupant(s) sitting inside the vehicle.

The police report said, “In a surprise checking of tinted/black films being sold at Car Accessory Shops located at Mahatma Gandhi Avenue road, Thangal Bazar under City-Police Station in Imphal West District, 10 black film rolls were detected from three shops and brought to City-PS. Further, the Car Accessory Shops owners were directed not to sell black film rolls in the future.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Police added that in the ongoing drives against the traffic violators, more than 500 vehicles, including cars, two-wheelers, and other vehicles, were seized and fined.