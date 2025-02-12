Guwahati: BJP’s Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra held a third round of discussions with BJP ministers and MLAs at Hotel Imphal on Wednesday, amid the ongoing political crisis in Manipur.

This meeting followed a morning session with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhawan, which fueled further speculation about the state’s political instability.

Patra arrived at Raj Bhawan around 10 am and left by 10.50 am, but remained tight-lipped after the 50-minute meeting, refusing to comment on any potential developments when questioned by reporters.

While the details of the discussions remain undisclosed, Patra’s meeting with the Governor has sparked speculation regarding possible changes in BJP leadership and the broader political landscape in Manipur.

The series of meetings, which began on February 10, are being held with key political figures to navigate the evolving situation.

Among those who met with Patra were ministers and MLAs, including Sapam Ranjan, K. Ibomcha, Sheikh Noorul Hassain, Sapam Kunjeswar, and Minister Th. Biswajit.

The discussions reportedly focused on strategies to restore peace in the state.

Meanwhile, speaking BJP MLA Karam Shyam, before scheduled meeting with Patra at Hotel Imphal, dismissed rumors about the imposition of President’s Rule, asserting that the crisis would be resolved with the intervention of central leaders and state legislators.

Karam Shyam stated that he was unaware of any plans to impose President’s Rule.

He expressed confidence that there would not be a constitutional crisis in Manipur.

His comments come as uncertainty continues to grip the state, with no official update on the political situation, despite the six-month period since the last sitting of the Manipur Assembly ending today.

Minister Leishangthem Susindro also arrived at Hotel Imphal but declined to make any statement.