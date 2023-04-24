IMPHAL: Senior Manipur BJP leader K Raghumani Singh, on Monday (April 24), resigned as the chairman of the Manipur Renewable Energy Development Agency (MANIREDA).

Raghumani Singh, thus, has become the fourth MLA of the ruling BJP in Manipur to have resigned from a government post in the span of just 11 days.

Although, there have been speculations of trouble brewing within the Manipur unit of the BJP, chief minister Biren Singh had earlier said that the state government is “not facing any crisis”.

It may be also mentioned here that the Manipur BJP had called for a crucial emergency meeting on April 21 at the party’s state head office in Imphal to discuss growing ‘dissidence’ against the CM.

It may be mentioned here that speculations have been rife recently that dissent against Manipur CM Biren Singh are on the rise.

Manipur BJP MLA — P Brojen Singh from Wangjing Tentha constituency — resigned as chairman of the Manipur development society on April 20.

Brojen cited “personal reasons” for stepping down from the government post.

Earlier on April 13, T Radheshyam Singh resigned as advisor to Manipur chief minister Biren Singh.

Later on April 17, Karam Shyam quit as the chairman of the Manipur tourism corporation.

Both the legislators cited “lack of responsibilities” behind their decision to tender resignations from their posts.