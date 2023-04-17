IMPHAL: With a view to strengthen the party in grassroots level ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the BJP in Manipur has started Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan (Booth Empowerment Campaign).

The Manipur BJP, on Sunday (April 16), conducted house-to-house campaigning.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh inaugurated the state level training programme – Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan (Booth Empowerment Campaign) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Dance Academy in Imphal.

Speaking on the occasion, the Manipur CM said, “Such programs will encourage voter participation by strengthening the weak polling stations and ensure a strong organizational network at the ground level.”

The BJP also carried out house-to-house campaigns at the Khundrakam assembly constituency in the Imphal East district of Manipur on Sunday.

Union minister of state for external affairs and education Dr RK Ranjan, who is also the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Inner Manipur constituency, launched the campaigning at Sambei village of the Khundrakpam assembly constituency in Manipur on April 16 (Sunday).

A public meeting was also organized at the Sambei community hall where the union minister expressed his confidence that the BJP will win the elections and retain the power at the center.

The statement was given by him as a part of the Gao Gao Challo, Ghar Ghar Chalo campaign organized by the Manipur BJP.

The union minister led the campaigning and interacted with the villagers that mostly comprised the women.