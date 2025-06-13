Imphal: The Special Cell of the Manipur police and central security forces have arrested one alleged drug smuggler from Bihar during a special operation at the Manipur-Nagaland border and recovered approximately 2 kilograms of high-grade heroin worth over Rs 18 crores in the international market.

The official reported that the Anti-Drug unit of the Manipur police, in coordination with the Assam Rifles, has claimed to have dismantled an inter-state narcotics trafficking ring with the arrest of Anshu Raj (27), a native of Bihar.

The reports stated that the Special Cell unit had been tracking an interstate drug network operating across Manipur, Bihar, Assam, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.

The drug trafficking syndicate actively smuggled heroin from Myanmar into India via Manipur and further distributed it across different states, the reports said.

Acting on credible input from various sources, the special unit spread dragnets to trap the smugglers and arrested one individual, namely, Anshu Raj (27) of Purani Police Line, MP Bagh Ara, PO- Arrah, PS- Town Thana, District Bhojpur, Bihar.

Police arrested him with two packages of suspected heroin powder, weighing 1.021 kg and 1.020 kg respectively, from the Mao check post—Manipur-Nagaland border on NH-102 under Mao-PS, Senapati District—while they frisked and checked outgoing passenger vehicles.

Police added that they have booked the arrested person under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and they handed over both the individual and the seized items to the concerned police station for further legal proceedings.