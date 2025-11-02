Imphal: The Manipur Excise Department officials and the state police, in a joint operation on Saturday, seized 480 cans of beer imported illegally without the payment of excise duty amounting to around Rs. 72,000, an official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip from various sources, the joint team launched the operation at Leingangching Hills, about 15 km from Jiribam district headquarters, leading to the interception of an Imphal-bound truck.

The vehicle, coming from Silchar, Assam, on National Highway 37, was intercepted at Leingangching Hills, and the beverage was seized.

There were a total of 480 cans of premium-brand beer, which were transported into Manipur without proper documents, the official said.

Following the seizure, a man along with the vehicle was detained for evading excise duty, the officials stated.

There will be no auction or resale of the confiscated liquor, and all the cans will be destroyed after legal proceedings are completed, the official added. An FIR has been lodged in the case at Jiribam Police Station under the Excise Act provisions for further legal action.