Imphal: Assam Rifles personnel, conducting security and counter-militancy operations along the India-Myanmar border in Manipur, have dismantled three temporary hideouts used by militants in the Tengnoupal district.

Acting on intelligence regarding militant activity, the Assam Rifles launched an operation targeting the armed individuals believed to be using the structures for inter-group conflict.

The operation focused on areas near SL Zougam and Point 1683 villages in Tengnoupal District on Wednesday afternoon.

After cordoning off the area, troops conducted a thorough search of the dense foliage and discovered the three bunkers, which were subsequently destroyed.

The militants, however, fled across the border before the troops arrived.

Ammunition, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and other military supplies were recovered from the scene and handed over to local police.